Rotary Club serves Fort Macleod, world

Fort Macleod’s Rotary Club was founded in April 1955, a world-wide organization with more than 1.2-million members. The object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise.

More specifically, Rotary is focused on the development of acquaintances as an opportunity for service; high ethical standards in business and professions, the worthiness of all useful occupations, and the dignifying of each Rotarian’s occupation as an opportunity to serve society; the application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal, business and community life; and the advancement of international understanding, good will and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.

The Rotary Club of Fort Macleod has been active over these years in supporting local projects as investments in the community. In past recent years, Rotary has donated to the Fort Macleod Historical Association, F.P. Walshe school scholarship awards, G.R. Davis school’s Leader In Me program, the W.A. Day school Grade 3 dictionary program, the Ika’kimma Natural Playground, the Empress Theatre Society, Centennial Park Playground and the arena upgrade.

Rotary has also supported the Fort Macleod Volleyball Club, Southwest Alberta Road Safety, Fort Macleod Elks, Fort Macleod Sharks Swim Club, Kids First Family Centre, Willow Creek Community Adult Learning Society, Fort Macleod Community Initiative Association, Fort Macleod Handibus Society, Allied Arts, A-T Walk For a Cure, Fort Macleod 4-H Club, Alberta Youth Entrepreneur Camp, Fort Macleod Spray Park and the W.A. Day school Wolf Pack Academy.

Outside the community the club donates to the Rotary Foundation under the Polio Plus Program to eradicate polio in the world, as well as to Shelter Box which helps victims of natural disasters and war times have a temporary home while a new one is being built. The Rotary Club of Fort Macleod also helps others around the world in time of disaster or crisis.

The Rotary Club is also involved in the Los Amigos program which takes vehicles no longer fit in Alberta to Mexico where they are much-needed. Rotary has donated the old handibus, an ambulance and a fire truck.

Rotary has been active in the Meals On Wheels program, and has an annual auction following the Santa Claus parade, and an annual golf tournament.

We invite you to consider joining Rotary. We meet every Wednesday at noon for lunch, at Stockman’s Grill at the Southern Alberta Livestock Exchange (auction market). Your first lunch is on us.

The Rotary Club is dedicated to service, both to the community and internationally. Contact Henry Van Hierden 403-382-8019 or Cassandra Vanee 403-553-3355.