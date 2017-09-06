The Royal Canadian Legion No. 46 and The Ladies Auxiliary were founded to meet the needs of those who served the Armed Forces and their families. The Legion and Ladies Auxiliary continue to meet the variety of today’s challenges, without forgetting its initial obligations.

The Legion’s and Ladies Auxiliary’s mission is to serve veterans, ex-service persons and their dependants, as well as supporting community activities. The Legion and Ladies Auxiliary are involved in financially supporting almost every charitable association or organization in our community, including youth programs, cadets, school bursaries, senior programs and assistance and Veterans Affairs.

The Ladies Auxiliary donates to local organizations as well as the Alberta-NWT Command Ladies Auxiliary who donate to hospitals and veterans assistance as well as student bursaries. The Branch and Ladies Auxiliary work together to cater in-house events such as funerals, parties and banquets and are now hosting a supper every third Saturday of the month.

Contrary to popular belief, the Legion and Ladies Auxiliary are not only for ex-military personnel. People with military and RCMP service join as ordinary members and anyone who support the objectives of the Legion without a military association may join as an affiliate member. Members of all types are encouraged to join and participate in the many social and community activities associated with the branch and Ladies Auxiliary. Every member is an important member.

The Ladies Auxiliary was formed to assist the Branch in honouring the veterans and their families. The Ladies Auxiliary would also welcome new members.

The Fort Macleod Branch jointly with the ladies auxiliary holds meat draws every Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by “chasing the queen.”

On Thursday afternoons at 2 p.m. the Legion seniors play crib and socialize and on Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. there is an open crib. The Crib Club would welcome new members at any time.

The branch would like to get some groups together to play darts, shuffleboard and pool. If you are interested, please contact the Legion. We also hold jam sessions open to everyone every second Saturday of the month from 1-4 p.m. Throughout the year we hold a variety of events which will be advertised in town and in The Macleod Gazette. We hope people will come and out and support us.

So come out and join a worthwhile organization. The Legion is a place to have fun, where you can enjoy a social evening in a warm spirit of comradeship.

For more information contact 403-553-3121 (Legion) or 403-553-0080 (Ladies Auxiliary).