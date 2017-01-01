Rugg, Joan Elaine (nee Schuitema)

With heavy hearts, the family of Joan Elaine Rugg (nee Schuitema), of St. Albert, announce her passing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at the age of 62 years.

Joan is lovingly remembered by her husband of 39 years, Bill; sons, Ian (Calgary), and Kevin (Bonnyville); as well as her wonderful family and friends.

Joan was predeceased by her mother, Doris (2016) and her father Dick (1995), both of Lethbridge.

Born March 6, 1954 and raised in Fort Macleod, Joan moved to Edmonton for university, where she met and married Bill Rugg.

Joan practiced pharmacy in a number of communities as she followed Bill’s career to The Pas and Winnipeg, Man., eventually returning to Alberta; first to Hinton, and then for the past 23 years, she raised her family in St. Albert.

A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Connelly-McKinley St. Albert Funeral Home, 9 Muir Dr., St. Albert.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your own choice, in Joan’s honour, would be thoughtful.

