Russell deCarle mixing it up at the Empress Theatre

Staff Writer, MACLEOD GAZETTE | Posted on October 11 2017

russell decarle

Russell deCarle will perform in concert at the Empress Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Russell deCarle, prolific solo artist and former frontman of Canadian country roots band Prairie Oyster, is taking the stage at the Empress Theatre.
DeCarle will perform the second concert in the Center Stage Series on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
From hurtin’ traditional country songs to vintage jazz and blues tunes and a little pop, rhythm and western swing mixed in, deCarle’s four solo albums have run the gamut.
DeCarle describes the album he released this summer, Alone In This Crowd, as having “a southern soul feel,” featuring eight new original songs and three covers.
As a songwriter, deCarle has been honoured with two SOCAN Song of the Year Awards.
While with Prairie Oyster, he collected six Juno Awards, 11 Canadian Country Music Awards and 13 RPM Big Country Awards.
DeCarle has appeared on CBC TV’s Songwriters’ Circle, opened for Merle Haggard on his cross-Canada tour, travelled coast-to-coast with Bluebird North Songwriters’ Tour, and performed as a featured guest on Stuart McLean’s Vinyl Cafe Christmas Tour.
Future Center Stage concerts:

  • Charlie A’Court, Nov. 4.
  • The Polyjesters, Jan. 27,
  • Maria Dunn, Feb. 24.
  • Lindi Ortega, March 17.
