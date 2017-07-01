Schnarr, Sandra Jean

Sandra Jean Schnarr, the first child born to Alfred “Pat” and Jenny (Barr) Schnarr and first grandchild to Alexander (Sandy) and Clara (Dixon) Schnarr, and the second youngest of the first generation of the Barr Clan cousins, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2017, at the age of 76 years.

Sandra was born on May 9, 1941 in Fort Macleod, and raised on the family ranch at Olsen Creek.

In 1960 Sandra started babysitting for local families. In the summer of 1969 she relieved as tray girl at the Macleod Hospital for four months and then started working as a dietary clerk at St. Michael’s Hospital in Lethbridge and Sandra retired from St. Michael’s Hospital some 23 years later when it closed.

Sandra was an avid petit pointer and numerous families have a piece of her beautiful work hanging in their homes. There is one of her pictures hanging in Christ Church, Anglican in memory of her cousin Luella Ducharme.

Sandra eventually got the quilting fever and joined the two local quilting groups and enjoyed her time with them, as well as the many quilting retreats she had on weekends with various quilters.

Sandra was always a very giving person and had a positive outlook on life. She was a country girl by heart and was happiest when she was surrounded by people. Sandra had an uncanny memory for names and dates and was the unofficial family historian, collecting the names of all the new arrivals in the family.

Sandra is survived by her brother Brian Schnarr; cousins Tracy and Jean Schnarr of Lethbridge and Robin Miles of Calgary; and the extended family of Barr cousins.

We, her family, would like to thank everyone who assisted her through the years, for their visits and prayers, and especially the staff at Fort Macleod Care Beds who kept her comfortable. You made her last three weeks bearable.

Sandra was so blessed to have so many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Christ Church, Anglican, 320 21st St. Fort Macleod, with Rev. Joanne Parnham officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Fort Macleod Handibus Association, P.O. Box 881, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0 or to the Community Support Beds, P.O. Box 520 Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.