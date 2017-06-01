Schnell, Bella

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bella Schnell on Monday, June 19, 2017, at Chinook Regional Hospital.

Bella is the wife of the late Bill Schnell. She is survived by five daughters, Jeannette Wallin, Priscilla (Phil) Heilman, Eloise (Rob) Crooks, Melinda (Mike) Knowles and Ronalda (Tim) Rodzinyak; 21 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; 14 great great grandchildren; one sister, Katie Gjovig; one brother, Andy Friess; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Besides her loving husband Bill, Bella was predeceased by her parents Emmanuel and Margaret Friess; two sons, Billy and Randy Schnell; two daughters, Helen May Schnell and Iris Silsbe; as well as 11 sisters and brothers.

Bella was born on a winter day in 1917 on the family farm in the district of Marienthal, Sask. She was the eighth child born to a family of 14 children.

Bella lived on the family farm until 1939 at which time she married Bill Schnell. She and Dad moved to the Schnell family farm nearby and later to village of Torquay.

In 1961 they moved to Fort Macleod where they raised their family and shared their lives with many friends in the community.

Following Dad’s death in 1977 Mom remained in their home and dedicated her time to the love of her family and her gardens. In 2005 Bella moved to Lethbridge where she resided until her passing.

Mom was blessed with long, healthy life and will be remembered as a kind and gentle lady to everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be sadly missed by her family who take comfort in knowing she has been returned to the Lord our Father in heaven.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2017, at Holy Cross Church in Fort Macleod with Father Angelo D’Costa officiating. Interment in Union Cemetery.

Flowers are gratefully declined. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Bella’s name.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.