The quality of performers signed up for the first Fort Macleod’s Got Talent is excellent.

The quantity, however, is lacking, with just six performers registered.

“I do want people to know that their act doesn’t need to be polished at this point for the auditions,” said Ashley Nelson, one of the event organizers. “They will still have another month to practice and make perfect their performance. I don’t want that to hold them back.”

“Auditions are just to give the planning committee an idea of what to expect as we go forward with the planning the show.”

Auditions begin Thursday, April 6 and continue Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at W.A. Day school.

People can audition in person or submit audition videos to macleodgottalent@gmail.com until 5 p.m. Saturday.

To book an audition, contact Ashley Nelson at 403-359-4024. There is a $5 fee to audition.

Singers, hoop dancers and musicians have signed up for auditions, and there is room for plenty more.

“I’m really going to need my phone to start ringing off the hook soon in order to move ahead as planned with the different categories,” Nelson said. “I have heard of a number of people who are planning to audition, and I’m hopeful that there are enough that we can make it happen.”

Fort Macleod Community Initiatives Association will host the inaugural Fort Macleod’s Got Talent on Saturday, May 13 in the new gymnasium at W.A. Day school.

The fund-raiser in support of the new gymnasium at W.A. Day school draws its inspiration in part from the popular TV show America’s Got Talent in which artists perform in front of a panel of judges.

Fort Macleod’s Got Talent is open to performances of all kinds, from singing to dancing, from juggling to the spoken word, and from magic to comedy.

The only restriction is performances must be family-friendly.

There is competition in five age categories for cash prizes.

A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the winner in each of the seven years and under, eight to 10 years and 11 to 13 years categories.

The winner of the 14-17 years category will receive a $250 cash prize, and the winner in the 18 years and over category will receive $500.

The winners will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges, including singer-songwriters John Wort Hannam, Lesley Schatz and Trevor Panzcak and Carole Roberts, who served five years as executive director of the Lethbridge Kiwanis Festival.

The competition is open to people who live in Fort Macleod and within Livingstone Range School Division boundaries in the MD of Willow Creek.

The finalists in the three youngest age categories will perform in a matinee on May 13, with the two older groups featured in an evening show.

“I am confident that even if we need to adapt the event to one performance it will still be a great show,” Nelson said.

An added feature of Fort Macleod’s Got Talent is an art contest for students aged 18 years and under.

A cash prize of $100 will be awarded to the artist whose submission draws the highest bid in a silent auction.