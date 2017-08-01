Segboer, Helen Catherine

Helen Catherine Segboer passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Claresholm at the age of 94, with her granddaughters by her side.

Helen was born in Fort Macleod on June 23, 1923. She received her education in Glenwood and married Dennis Carlson on Aug. 26, 1941. Dennis passed away in 1955. Their only child, Barbara Jean Brooking, passed away May 27, 2003 after a prolonged fight against cancer.

Helen married Pierre Segboer in Calgary on Dec. 2, 1972. They lived in Calgary, retiring to Granum in 1984 and then Fort Macleod in June of 1995. They lived in Fort Macleod for almost 10 years before Pierre passed away Dec. 27, 2004.

Helen is predeceased by her sister Peggy Carlson of the Cardston area; her mother Mary (Shield) Orr; her father Earl Clark; and her stepfather Bill Orr.

Helen is survived by her two granddaughters Diana (Francois) Poirier of Calgary and Michele (Dan) Morrison of Hingham, MA; her niece Marjorie (Lloyd) Ryan; and nephew Doug (Donna) Carlson.

Helen’s stepchildren include Pierre’s daughter Suzanne Aalders of Haida Gwaii, B.C. and son Don Segboer of Queensland, Australia.

Helen is also survived by two dear friends, Shirley Orr and Elaine Appleby, and five great-grandchildren, Zack Poirier, Alex Morrison, Christian Poirier, Emily Morrison and Hailey Morrison.

To the staff of Claresholm General Hospital, thank you for the extraordinary care and support provided both to Helen and her granddaughters.

A celebration of Helen’s life will be held at Trinity United Church, 220 20th St. Fort Macleod on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, from 2-4 p.m.

If friends so desire, donations to celebrate Helen’s memory may be made to the Claresholm and District Health Foundation, P.O. Box 2638, Claresholm, T0L 0T0 or 403-682-3739.

