Sharp, John David (Jady)

John David (Jady) Sharp of Fort Macleod, beloved husband of Jackie Sharp, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the age 53 years.

Besides his loving wife Jackie, Jady is survived by his daughter Morgan (Josh) Van Herk; son Turner Sharp; grandchildren Claire, Leah and Memphis; and two sisters, Jody Sharp-Chrunik and Tami (Doug) Paisley.

Jady was predeceased by his special friend Phil Hart, and grandparents Louis (Pauline) Lylock and John “Jack” (Margaret) Sharp.

Jady was born in Fort Macleod on Aug. 17, 1963 to Fenton and Helen Sharp. Jady spent most of his life in the town he loved. First born, he was followed by Jody in 1966 and Tami in 1970.

Jady was employed by Scougall Motors in 1979 and remained their employee until his passing.

Golf was Jady’s passion and he spent many years contributing to the development of the course Fort Macleod enjoys today.

Although golf was his favourite pastime it was never his priority as family always came first. Married to Jackie in 1988 they were blessed with a daughter Morgan in 1990 and son Turner in 1999. Jady spent his days and nights making sure his kids knew how important they were to him and raised them to be exemplary individuals. Morgan gave him the privilege of being called father-in-law when she married Josh Van Herk in 2012 and Grandpa with the births of Claire, Leah and Memphis.

Jady’s second passion, hockey, was fulfilled by the Sweatsox Team and by Turner’s shared addiction. Coaching, driving, cheering, and sometimes swearing, was a bond the two created and shared.

Jady will be remembered and sadly missed by his brother-in-law Doug (Tami) Paisley; sister-in-law Jennifer (Tyler) Hartman; mother- and father-in-law Carol and Ken Henes; nieces Logan, Brooklyn, McKinna, Alexis, Torrince and Kadryn; nephews Brayden, Preston and Tytan; special friends Skifty and Wendy; and all those whose lives he touched.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2017, at Trinity United Church, 220 – 20th St, Fort Macleod, with Rev. Eras Van Zyl officiating.

Flowers are gratefully declined. Those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Jady’s name to a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.