Singer-songwriter John Wort Hannam’s Songs For Ken to support ALS Society

Singer-songwriter John Wort Hannam and friends will gather at the Empress Theatre next month to raise money for the ALS Society of Alberta.

The third annual Songs For Ken fund-raiser is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Juno Award nominee Worth Hannam headlines a strong line-up for the fund-raiser.

The PolyJesters, Brooke Wylie, Tanner James, Maureen Chambers and The Sadlier Brown Band will celebrate Wort Hannam’s life-long friend Ken Rouleau, who died of ALS in April 2012.

“To say Ken was a great friend is an understatement,” Wort Hannam said. “We met when we were eight years old and were inseparable growing up.”

“Ken was a compassionate, smart, thoughtful, and loving person and was a huge influence on the person I strive to be.”

ALS is a progressive neuromuscular disease in which nerve cells die and leave voluntary muscles paralyzed.

According to the ALS Society, every day two or three Canadians die of the disease, which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease for the famed New York Yankee whose career was cut short when he was diagnosed.

The fund-raiser will feature a visual arts component, with Rosebud artist Randall Wiebe painting a portrait on-stage in 15 minutes.

The portrait will be of an audience member who purchases the winning ticket in a draw to be made that night.

A second Songs For Ken event will be held at Southwood United Church in Calgary at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

For tickets to the Fort Macleod show, call the Empress Theatre at 403-553-4404 or 1-800-540-9229.