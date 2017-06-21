Michael McTighe capped his six-year F.P. Walshe school rugby career last week with his team’s most prestigious award.

McTighe received the Steven J. Tolley Memorial Award on June 13 during the Blue and White awards ceremony.

“As a captain, Michael was the leader on our team,” assistant coach Scott Quon said. “Everyone looked up to him.”

Earlier in the awards ceremony, McTighe was named Most Valuable Player of his high school team.

The award celebrates the memory of a former F.P. Walshe player and coach’s passion for rugby.

“The sport of rugby was Steven’s true passion,” Quon said. “He developed a love for rugby and the spirit in which it was played.”

Tolley played five seasons with the F.P. Walshe team and graduated in 1996.

Tolley also played rugby for Alberta and the Lethbridge club, in addition to serving as an assistant coach with the Flyers and the Lethbridge Collegiate Institute Rams.

Former F.P. Walshe athletic director Craig Patton, who is rugby head coach, said when Tolley died of cancer in 2004, he left a legacy of excellence and dedication to rugby.

Tolley tried his best whenever he stepped on the field, whether it was for practices or games.

Tolley was a coachable player and was well-liked and respected by his teammates.

The recipient of the memorial award is to emulate Tolley’s passion for the game, his drive and determination.

McTighe took up rugby in Grade 7 and was hooker for the junior varsity team, playing against opponents in Grade 10 and 11.

McTighe later moved to scrum half and played the last two seasons at No. 10.

A two-time Southern Alberta High School Rugby League all-star, McTighe led the league in scoring this season with 68 points, setting league highs for tries (11) and converts (8).

Last summer McTighe played for the Alberta U18 15s team in exhibition matches against touring English school teams.

In March, McTighe again donned the Alberta jersey at the national sevens rugby tournament at Burnaby, B.C.

Alberta captured the bronze medal at the Canadian championships.

McTighe, 17, is now playing junior rugby for the Okotoks club and will try out for the south high school all-star team that will compete in the Alberta Regional Championship in July at Edmonton.

The top players from that tournament will be selected to play for the Alberta 15s team this summer.