Smit, John Jacob Jr

John Jacob Smit Jr. of Fort Macleod passed away at the Community Support Beds in Fort Macleod on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at the age of 83.

John was born on March 25, 1934 at Fort Macleod, the eldest son of John and Grace Smit. He attended the Hollandale and Granum schools. Afterwards he began farming with his brothers northeast of Fort Macleod until his passing.

John is survived by his siblings Kornie Smit, Jake Smit, Thelma Deurloo and Lena Caldwell. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces: Grant (Jeanette) Deurloo, Jim (Jackie) Deurloo, Sherri Deurloo, Lori (John) Van Eck, Sue (Neal) Konynenbelt, Alan Caldwell, Steven Caldwell (Gina Griffiths), Ken (Esther) Smit and Sharon (Lyndon) Dyck; 12 great nephews and nieces and one great great niece.

John was predeceased by his parents John and Grace Smit, his sister-in-law Rita Smit, brother-in-law Ron Caldwell and two great nephews.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2017, at the Granum Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Henry Veldboom officiating.

There wa a private family interment at the Granum Christian Reformed Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, P.O. Box 767, Winnipeg, Man., R3C 2L4 or the Fort Macleod Community Support Beds, P.O. Box 520, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.