Smith, Pearl Alma

Pearl Alma Smith, beloved wife of Edward (Ted) Smith, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at the age of 91 years.

Besides her husband Edward, Pearl is survived by her daughters Carol Margaret D’Eon and Sherry Anne Plourde; grandchildren David, Danielle, Susan, Andrew, Christopher, Joshua, Ross, Julia and Jacquelyn; her brother David; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Pearl was born in Portsmouth, England on Jan. 31, 1926, daughter of George and Annie Urry. She attended school to Grade 12, then during World War Two, Pearl joined the war effort by working in an aircraft factory.

Pearl met Edward, her future husband, in 1943 who at the time was serving in the Royal Navy. They married on her birthday in 1946.

Pearl liked sewing, crocheting, crossword puzzles and especially her 30 years winter holidaying in Arizona.

Pearl will be forever missed by her family, including her eight great grandchildren and all who knew her. “Together forever.”

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2017, at Eden’s Funeral Home, 2424 Fifth Ave., Fort Macleod.

In lieu of flowers those who wish may make a donation in Pearl’s name to the Fort Macleod Handibus Society, P.O. Box 881, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.