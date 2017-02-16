Southern Alberta biogas company gets provincial funding

A southern Alberta company shared in $58-million in provincial funding last week.

Lethbridge Biogas LP, which produces electricity, received $1,854,000 from the Bioenergy Producer Program.

“We are excited to hear that bioenergy’s role in the fight against climate change is recognized,” said Stefan Michalski, director of operations for Lethbridge Biogas LP. “This money is important to support biogas facilities like ours and to keep Albertans working as we build a self-sustainable, lower-carbon future.”

Bioenergy is low-carbon energy or fuel made from agricultural products such as crops and livestock waste.

The 31 grant recipients all produce biofuels, electricity, heat or wood pellets that help make real greenhouse gas reductions in Alberta.

The grants are production-based, meaning money is provided based on how much bioenergy each company generates. All types of bioenergy are funded at the same rate.

Grants announced Thursday at Lethbridge Biogas LP ranged from $4.8-million to $11,443.

The grants will help keep 1.5 megatonnes of emissions out of the air.

“Bioenergy producers are job creators and technology innovators,” said Shannon Phillips, environment minister and the minister responsible for the Climate Change office in Alberta.

“The Alberta government is committed to supporting them, their employees and local economies as we diversify our energy sector, boost our economy and reduce emissions in Alberta.”

The government said the $60-million Bioenergy Producer Program will support 500 direct jobs.

The short-term funding will keep operations going while a third-party adviser and other stakeholders advise government on new policy options to support the industry and build on a program begun in 2006.

A report is expected by the end of March.