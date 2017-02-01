Steve Palmer in concert at Christ Church

Folk singer Steve Palmer takes the stage in Fort Macleod on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Palmer will perform at 7 p.m. at Christ Church Anglican.

The 68-year-old Palmer, who lives at Moose Jaw, Sask., tours Canada as a solo act performing gospel, country, roots, folk and blues.

Palmer was introduced to music at an early age by his family.

“I can remember the radio always being on in our house,” said Palmer, who was born at Edmonton.

Palmer lists as early influences the Andrews Sisters, Tony Bennett, Bing Crosby and Oscar Peterson.

Later, Palmer watched Elvis Presley and The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show.

“Elvis was phenomenal but even bigger for me was The Kingston Trio’s emergence on commercial radio in 1958,” Palmer said. “They introduced acoustic guitars and banjos to the airwaves and I was hooked.”

Palmer said his personal musical journey started when a relative gave him an old guitar.

Palmer formed his first band, The Time Machine, in 1966, covering the music of Wilson Picket and Otis Redding.

Palmer’s later bands played original psychedelic-folk rock. One of the bands — The Warp Factor — opened for big time acts of the day.

“Led Zeppelin was probably the biggest name but we enjoyed meeting and hanging out with The Who, Spencer Davis Group, Eric Clapton (Cream), Jesse Colin Young, and The Guess Who,” Palmer said.

Palmer became a touring guitarist with lounge and night club acts and in the 1980s studied voice and arranging at Capilano College.

Palmer then fashioned a career as a guitarist and vocalist leading his own bands before progressing to solo work.

Palmer has recorded four albums with a fifth on the way.