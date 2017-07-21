Two young women have plans to make this a fun and exciting summer for Fort Macleod youth.

Amy Cook and Kaylee Wickenheiser are the 2017 summer program co-ordinators for Fort Macleod Family and Community Support Services.

“I want them to be active and have fun,” Wickenheiser said of her goals for the programs. “I want them to love the outdoors.”

Cook hopes to provide the youth with a positive role model while making sure they have fun.

“And of course I want them to make new friends,” Cook said.

The 20-year-old Cook was raised in Fort Macleod and graduated from F.P. Walshe school.

Cook is accepted in education at the University of Lethbridge, but her brief time with FCSS has her considering a change of majors.

“I’m thinking of changing to social work after working at FCSS,” Cook said. “I’m seeing what you can do for people through social work and I think that’s where I’d rather end up.”

The staff at FCSS, and watching how they help people, have made a huge impression on Cook.

“I wanted to be a teacher because some of the most influential people in my life were my teachers and I had such a geat experience at Walshe. I was so sure that’s what I wanted to do and then I started working at FCSS. It kind of came down to, do I want to give kids hope at the beginning, or do I want to restore hope in people. I think I want to restore hope.”

Wickenheiser, 19, is from Antonia, Sask. and now living at Lethbridge. She is enrolled in general studies at Lethbridge College, with plans to eventually go into child and youth care.

Wickenheiser applied for the summer job with FCSS out of a desire to help people and work with children. Like Cook, she is impressed by her co-workers at FCSS.

“They just inspired me more to like helping others,” Wickenheiser said. “I saw how wonderful they are.”

Cook is drawing in part from her own experiences as a youth attending the summer programs in her home town.

“I wanted to make sure that I was one of the people who could make kids feel confident and feel happy to be who they are,” Cook said. “They (summer program co-ordinators) did have a lot of impact on me when I was younger.”

Summer programs such as the ones offered by FCSS are a new experience for Wickenheiser, who was raised on a farm.

“I like it, though, it’s really cool,” Wickenheiser said of the summer programs. “I definitely would have loved it.”

Tea parties, science experiments, show and tell, wilderness walks, board game nights. the Amazing Race, boat races, front yard barbecues and a wacky water day are ali part of the fun this summer.

New this year is an Escape from the Empress event Wednesday, July 19. People can enter as families or teams to take on the roles of actors trapped in one of the theatre’s dressing rooms, using clues and solving puzzles to make their escape.

“It’s going really well,” Cook said. “It’s fun. I wake up and I enjoy coming to work.”

Wickenheiser agreed. “You know you’re going to have a good day.”

Summer program guides are available at the FCSS office on Second Avenue or call 403-553-4491.