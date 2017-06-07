Suspected fentanyl dealers arrested in Fort Macleod

Two people suspected of selling fentanyl were arrested May 25 in Fort Macleod following a joint investigation by several police units.

Police seized drugs with a street value estimated at $6,000.

Three homes and two vehicles were searched in Fort Macleod during an investigation that targeted people suspected of supplying fentanyl on the Blood reserve.

“Fentanyl has caused enough harm to our respective communities,” RCMP Sgt. Laura Akitt said in a news release. “Our agencies are committed to working together to target those individuals who continue to sell this deadly drug.”

The investigation involved ALERT Lethbridge, Fort Macleod RCMP and Blood Tribe Police.

The drugs seized include 26 fentanyl pills; 117 oxycodone pills; 77 morphine pills; two grams of methamphetamine; 17 illicit prescription pills; one gram of crack cocaine; and five grams of marijuana.

Investigators also seized an assortment of stolen property, including a late-model Mercedes sedan, two trailers, and a recreational vehicle.

Dean Jordan, 48, of Fort Macleod has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of breach of recognizance.

Katie Eagle Speaker, 28, of Fort Macleod has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.