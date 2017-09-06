Tae Kwon Do training available in Fort Macleod

Tae Kwon Do is a traditional Korean martial art which translated literally means “the art of hand and foot fighting.”

Tae Kwon Do combines sharp, strong movements, devastating kicking techniques and graceful, free flowing motions of beauty and power.

Tae Kwon Do is a complete, integrated and unique system of personal improvement.

How long will it take? How long to Black Belt? These are questions we all ask when starting out. The only answer to such questions is that it takes as long as it takes. There are no shortcuts, no secrets and no books that will instantly transform a person into a martial artist.

Under the watchful eye of a qualified instructor, each person progresses at his or her own rate according to individual effort and ability.

In fact, training consists of a great deal of hard work and constant and dedicated practice. With correct instruction and sufficient perseverance anyone can attain their full potential in the art of Tae Kwon Do.

It usually requires at least several years of serious study and practice to reach a Black Belt level.

Advancing in skill, the student’s progress is marked by the awarding of coloured belts which signify class rank and can be worn proudly as a hard-won symbol of honest accomplishment, but of course, it remains only a symbol.

The truly successful student is the one who has learned to enjoy walking down the path, rather than worrying too much about the destination.

Registration for Legacy Tae Kwon Do is Thursday, Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the Trinity United Church hall, 220 20th S., Fort Macleod.

Classes begin Monday, Sept. 11 and continue every Monday and Thursday thereafter.

There are separate classes for adults and children starting at age seven. Children from 6-7 p.m. and adults from 7-8 p.m.

Danny Torscher, who holds a third degree Black Belt, is the certified instructor.