The Man Van is rolling into Fort Macleod

Don’t worry men, it’s a blood test, not a glove test.

The Man Van will be at Fort Macleod’s Main Street Market on Thursday, Aug. 31 between 5-8 p.m., offering free baseline PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) blood tests to men over the age of 40.

The PSA test is a simple blood test that helps in the early detection of prostate cancer.

PSA is a protein produced by the prostate and released in small amounts to the bloodstream.

The amount of PSA in the bloodstream can often predict a man’s risk of prostate cancer.

Why should you be concerned? There are often no early warning signs of prostate cancer and early detection saves lives.

Balancing work, family and a social life keeps men busy. Prostate health is not always top-of-mind.

It can be very difficult for men to fit regular doctor visits into their schedules. That is why the Prostate Cancer Centre is pleased to offer the services of the Man Van to the community.

No appointment is necessary and all men over the age of 40 are encouraged to stop by and receive their free and confidential baseline PSA test in the comfort of the 32-foot motor home.

Prostate cancer is the leading cancer in Albertan men. One man in seven will develop prostate cancer in his lifetime.

About 2,600 men will be diagnosed annually with prostate cancer and eight men will die from it every week.

The Prostate Cancer Centre is a non-profit organization established in 1999 and focused on the early detection and treatment of prostate cancer and prostate related disease.

The centre supports excellence in prostate cancer awareness, education, diagnosis, treatment, advocacy and research with the ultimate goal of eliminating advanced prostate cancer.