Tia Brazda to perform at the Empress Theatre in Fort Macleod

Canadian songstress Tia Brazda will bring her silky jazz vocals to the Empress Theatre in Fort Macleod on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Born in Vancouver and now based in Toronto, Brazda combines jazz and big band styles to produce unique, original vintage music with a contemporary twist.

Her vocal sound has been described as “Billie Holiday meets Amy Winehouse” with smart, modern lyrics and a cabaret vibe.

Brazda began singing and writing music at a very tender age but started songwriting in earnest about 10 years ago.

Brazda fell in love with jazz after being introduced to the genre by her high school music teacher, who recommended she study musicians such as Ella Fitzgerald.

Brazda has since become a force on the jazz festival scene in Canada and beyond, performing across the country and in the U.S., France, Spain and the Netherlands.

Last summer she played the main stage at the Festival International de Jazz de Montreal, as well as at the Rochester International Jazz Festival and the Toronto International Jazz Festival.

Her 2012 debut EP, Cabin Fever, hit No. 1 on the iTunes Canada Jazz chart and received play on CBC Radio 1, Jazz FM 91.1 in Toronto and college radio stations across Canada.

Her second full-length album, Bandshell, also debuted at number one and was ranked as the No. 5 best Canadian jazz release of 2015 by Jazz FM 91.1. It reached No. 24 on the CMJ Jazz Radio Chart in the United States after being added to more than 35 stations nationwide.

Brazda will be releasing a new album this fall.

Brazda will be joined on-stage at the Empress by Keith O’Rourke (saxophone), Kodi Hutchinson (bass), Jonathan McCaslin (drums), Chris Graham (piano) and Mike Freedman (guitar).

Tia Brazda is the final concert in the Empress’ Centre Stage Concert Series lineup for 2016-’17.

Tickets are available at www.macleodempress.com, by calling 1-800-540-9229, or at the box office on Main Street.