Tillsley, Kenneth Ernest

Kenneth Ernest Tillsley, born Oct. 4, 1928, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017.

Retired from the RCMP, Ken is survived by his wife Clara; daughter Brenda (Dave) Dyck; son Kim (Kim) Tillsley; five grandchildren, Mical Dyck (Regan Pringle), Casey (Jenn) Dyck, Ali (Mark) Meech, Lani Tillsley, Nick (Chantel) Tillsley; seven great grandchildren; sister-in-law Edith Tillsley; nephew Terry (Linda) Tillsley and nieces Jana (Garry) Daignault and Kara Fraser; and sister-in-law Kaye Bratz and nephews Dwight (Gail) Bratz and Ken (Theresa) Bratz.

Ken was predeceased by his brother David Tillsley and brother-in-law Roy Bratz.

Cremation. No service by request.