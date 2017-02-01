Town of Fort Macleod to sell old public health building

Property on 26th Street that has served Fort Macleod well as a public health office, satellite college campus and temporary school will be sold by the Town of Fort Macleod.

Council decided Jan. 23 to market the building and land at 521 26th as one property, rather than individual lots.

“I personally feel that if we put it all together and market it property, it will sell as one property,” Town of Fort Macleod chief administrative officer Sue Keenan said.

The building was built as the public health office, and later served as a satellite campus for Lethbridge College.

The past two years the building housed Grade 1-5 students while W.A. Day school was modernized.

The Town of Fort Macleod bought the building from the provincial government for $1.

Development officer Keli Sandford reported Jan. 23 the property has an appraised value of $296,000.

That price is broken down as $200,000 for the building, which takes up three lots, and $56,000 and $40,000 for adjacent parking lots, respectively.

“The price reflects there is probably asbestos in that building,” Keenan said.

Sandford presented council with the options of selling the building and land as one unit, splitting it into three separate properties, or holding onto the land.

Council decided to list the building and five lots as one unit.