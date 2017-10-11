Monday, Oct. 16 is decision day for voters in Fort Macleod and district.

The 2017 municipal election will determine new councils for the towns of Fort Macleod and Granum and the MD of Willow Creek.

Voters will also elect three trustees to Ward 3 Livingstone Range School Division.

Fort Macleod voters will also be asked to provide a yes or no answer to the question, “Are you in favour of the Town of Fort Macleod selling the town’s electrical utility system to Fortis Alberta Inc.?”

The next town council will consider the opinion of the residents as it decides whether or not to sell the electrical distribution system to Fortis Alberta Inc.

Incumbent Rene Gendre is being challenged by two other candidates in the race to become mayor of Fort Macleod.

Brent Feyter, who served most of the past council term as deputy mayor, and Bill Kells are challenging Gendre in the mayoralty race.

Incumbent councillors Michael Dyck, who is seeking a second term, and Gord Wolstenholme, who wants a sixth consecutive term, face challenges from 12 newcomers in the town council election.

The other council candidates are Donna Bird, Ted Buzunis, Dee Coma, Mike Dawson, Werner Dressler, Kristi Edwards, Mary Anne Gendre, Sherry Hirsche, Jim Monteith, David Orr, Joe Rigaux, and Marco Van Huigenbos.

“A lot of great people have thrown their names in the ring,” said Gillian Nish, moderator at the candidates’ forum hosted by the Fort Macleod Chamber of Commerce on Thursday at the Empress Theatre.

Ward 3 of Livingstone Range School Division, which includes Fort Macleod and Pincher Creek, will be contested by four candidates for the three trustee positions.

Incumbent Lori Hodges is seeking another term, along with former school board chairman Jim Burdett and newcomer Lacey Poytress. All three candidates live in Fort Macleod.

The fourth school board candidate is newcomer Terri Stano from Pincher Creek.

Division 1 in the MD of Willow Creek is being contested by incumbent Henry Van Hierden, who has served 13 consecutive years on council, and challenger John Van Driesten.

Voting for For Macleod council and school board Ward 3 takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Fort Macleod and District Community Hall.

MD of Willow Creek residents in Division 1 will vote from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fort Macleod and Ardenville community halls.

Granum residents will choose from 10 candidates for town council.

Incumbent councillors Barin Beresford, John Connor, Zoria Harrison, Bernie Kennedy and Crystal Wilde are all seeking re-election.

They are being challenged for the five positions on council by Cath Connor, Walter Gripping, Arlette Heck, Helen Kehoe and Duncan McLean.

Granum voting takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Granum Drop in Centre.