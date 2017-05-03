Categorized | News

W.A. Day school students in Fort Macleod collect old cellphones for recycling

Frank McTighe, MACLEOD GAZETTE EDITOR | Posted on May 03 2017

cellphone recycling

Rylee Lichtenberger, Nathan Coast, Izzy Hurd, Natalie Donahue and Alissa Ross hold a box that will serve as a cellphone recycling collection point in the W.A. Day school office. Community members are encouraged to recycle their old cellphones to reduce electronic waste.

W.A. Day school students have a call out to the community.
The students launched a recycling initiative on Friday as part of Earth Day activities.
“We hope that here at school we can start recycling cellphones,” Grade 5 student Izzy Hurd said during an assembly in the gymnasium.
Izzy, Natalie Donahue, Rylee Lichtenberger, Nathan Coast and Alissa Ross showed students and staff a collection box that had been prepared.
“We will have this box in the office and if your family gets a new phone you can bring the old one to school,” Izzy told the assembly. “We will collect them and recycle them when we have enough.”
Community members who don’t have children at W.A. Day are also invited to drop off their old cellphones at the school for recycling.
Cellphone recycling is an initiative of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada.
The aim is to reduce the amount of electronic waste that finds its way into nature.
In a video shown on Friday in the school gymnasium, famed naturalist Goodall told students that e-waste has an impact on forests and great apes in the Congo.

