It is with heavy heart that our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Elias D. Walter, passed on to be with our Lord and Saviour, with his family by his side on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at the Pincher Creek Health Centre.

Elias was born to Darius and Maria on June 16, 1941 at Ewelme Colony. He married the love of his life, Dora Gross, on Oct. 27, 1963.

The Lord blessed Elias with a loving family. Besides his devoted wife Dora, Elias’ memories will be treasured by his children and grandchildren, Johnny and Carrah (Beau, Brody) of Glenwood, Eli and Frieda (Jennifer, Johanna, Mariah and Jeneva) of Ewelme, Jake of Glenwood, Esther and Tim (Michelle, Stephanie, Andrea and Claudia) of Pincher Creek, Barbara and Gary (Brittany, Isaac, Aaron, Garrett and Zachary) of Pincher Creek, Sarah, Johnny (Danielle, Emily and Ezra) of Pincher Creek.

Elias is also survived by his two brothers, three sisters, in-laws and numerous nieces nephews and cousins.

Elias worked hard as a mechanic and served his community as the German school teacher for many years. He also loved driving truck during harvest time. God was with him and blessed every step he took.

The family sends out a heartfelt thank you to all who cared for Elias so lovingly through the years. You brought sunshine and joy to his days. May God bless you all.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at the Hutterian Brethren Church of Ewelme, Fort Macleod.