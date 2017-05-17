Watoto Children’s Choir coming to Fort Macleod

Watoto Children’s Choirs have travelled extensively since 1994, sharing a message of hope for Africa’s orphans and widows.

In January, Watoto launched a new production, Signs & Wonders, that celebrates the joy of salvation.

Signs & Wonders will be presented at 7 p.m. June 1 at Fort Macleod Alliance Church.

The production boasts a choir comprised of orphans and other vulnerable children.

It will present new worship music from Watoto Church in Uganda and invite audiences to experience an encounter with God.

“This production is going to challenge preconceived ideas about miracles,” Watoto creative director James Skinner said. “It demonstrates that each of our daily lives are signs and wonders of God’s work in us.”

“This is evidenced by the miraculous transformation that Jesus works in people who were once lost, but are now found. We see this through the innocence of the child telling of their transformation from their dark past to the light that God has shown upon them.”

Through the power of their testimonies, the children will share stories of how their lives have been changed, and how they have been called into a life of purpose to transform their communities.

Each story will declare the miracle of transformation — from darkness to light; from despair to hope; from loss to purpose; from fear to faith.

Esther Kahangi is one of the children travelling with the choir.

After being born at a local hospital on the outskirts of Kampala, her mother abandoned her.

Esther was rescued by Baby Watoto and arrived as a premature baby, spending her first weeks in an incubator until she was well enough to move to a crib.

Now she is an energetic little girl, with the most memorable smile and dance moves.

“I am excited to be a part of Signs & Wonders,” eight-year-old Esther said. “I know that I am a wonder because I am chosen by God as His child.”

Watoto Child Care Ministries started in 1994 with one simple house in Kampala where eight orphans and a widow were given the opportunity to become a new family.

To date, Watoto has provided holistic, residential care for more than 4,000 orphaned and vulnerable children, with about 3,000 in care at present.

This includes former child soldiers and those born to rebel leaders during the civil war.

Some of these children have gone on to become lawyers, teachers, computer scientists, journalists, farmers, doctors, and are impacting society positively as a result.