Watson, Wendy Deanne

Wendy Deanne Watson, 50, of Edmonton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

Wendy was born March 5, 1966 in Fort Macleod to her late parents, George and Dorothy Watson, and is survived by her four older brothers, Gary and Jim, both of Fort Macleod, Darcy (and wife Ardin) of Dawson Creek, B.C. and Gordon (and wife CheriLynn) of Dubuque, Iowa. After four boys, Wendy was the precious baby girl who completed her parents’ dreams.

The family lived on a farm in Pearce and moved to Fort Macleod in 1971. Wendy graduated from F.P. Walshe high school in 1984, and earned a Bachelor’s in Psychology from the University of Lethbridge. She was a member of the IOJD Fort Macleod Bethel No. 3 in the early 1980s and later assisted with Edmonton Bethel No. 13 in the 1990s.

Wendy’s large heart and her natural ability to work with people were immediately recognized, and she went to work in Edmonton for Catholic Social Services, serving in a home-like setting for behaviorally-challenged foster children. There she touched and forever changed the lives of numerous children, many of whom bonded with her under her firm and loving care.

In her early thirties, Wendy was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and took a leave from work to successfully fight her cancer. During her treatment, while in hospital, she was deeply moved by a single individual who came to take a routine blood sample. She recounted how in one of her darkest moments, this person cast a ray of sunshine into her life. She smiled and laughed at a time when she thought she had forgotten how. She vowed to dedicate her life to being that ray of sunshine for others, and her bubbly and positive disposition made her perfect for the task. As soon as her health permitted, she trained to work in the lab in the Royal Alex, where she was determined to meet and uplift as many patients as she could.

It is fitting that Wendy’s last Facebook profile page showed a picture of her bookshelves with her beloved novels and mementoes from her world travels. She was never happier than when she was deep in the throes of a gripping novel. She caught the travel bug during university when she took a break to work and live in England for six months. From then on, she was always plotting and planning her next adventure: Egypt, China, Cruising the Panama Canal, Vegas, San Francisco, Turkey, Mexico . . . anywhere the winds took her. She was also an avid fan of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Edmonton Oilers.

A memorial will be held for Wendy’s friends in Edmonton at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Royal Alex Hospital Community Services Building, room 237-2, 10240 Kingsway N.W., Edmonton.

For her southern Albertan friends, a memorial celebration of Wendy’s life will be held in Fort Macleod with a graveside at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Union Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Masonic Hall, corner of Chief Red Crow Boulevard and Third Avenue.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Canadian Cancer Society, 200-325 Manning Rd. N.E., Calgary, T2E 9Z9.