Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean coming to Fort Macleod

Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean wants to talk to Fort Macleod about unity conservatives under one political banner.

Jean brings his “Unity Tour” to Cafe Orange from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Jean will also make stops that day from 2-3:30 p.m. at Journeys Wellness Centre in Claresholm and the Heritage Inn at Pincher Creek from 6:30-8 p.m.

Wildrose Party members will vote Saturday, July 22 on a proposal to form the United Conservative Party with the Progressive Conservatives.

“This party will mirror our grassroots, bottom up way of doing things,” Jean said in a message to Wildrose members. “It protects investments built up by Wildrose.”

“It will reflect the very best of what our party is, has achieved and wants to achieve.”

Jean said during his tour he has heard from people that conservatives need to focus on the governing New Democrats, not fight with each other.

“That unity can never be about forming power for power sake, but because it is the best path forward to ensure a conservative movement can serve Alberta for generations,” Jean added.

The deadline to buy Wildrose memberships is Saturday, July 8.

Progressive Conservative members will vote by Internet and phone from 8 a.m. Thursday, July 20 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

The final date to buy a Progressive Conservative membership is Wednesday, July 12.