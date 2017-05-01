Williams, William James

On Sunday, May 7, 2017, dear husband, father, brother and friend, William James Williams passed away at the age of 53 after having fought a heroically courageous battle with cancer for 11 years.

James leaves to mourn his loving wife Fenny and son Antero; special niece and nephew Kate and Alton; siblings John (Donna), Linda Brown, Albert (Dee), Gary (Wanda), Mary Lou (Tjapko Detmers), Ruth Hengerer and Bruce (Shalaine); nieces and nephews; and many friends all over the world.

James was predeceased by his mother and father Catherine and Fred Williams of Granum.

James was the youngest child born to Fred and Catherine Williams on Aug. 7, 1963. He grew up in Granum and took in all of the sporting activities he could.

James graduated from the University of Alberta with a degree in Education. He combined his love for travel and teaching and spent several years working abroad in Japan and Taiwan.

In 2000, while living and teaching in Taiwan, he met the love of his life, Fenny. They married in 2003. In 2005 they journeyed to Edmonton to make it their home.

In 2006 James was diagnosed with kidney cancer. With Fenny by his side, they battled fiercely with determination and courage.

In 2009 they were blessed with their son Antero. Antero brought great happiness and joy to James’s life. James was an outstanding father and a fun one too! Saturday mornings were a special time for the two of them to make pancakes and play while Fenny was working.

James was a devoted husband and loved to make Fenny laugh. The two of them were a great team, supporting one another no matter what the challenge.

Friends were important to James and he held them near and dear.

James most recently taught at Cardinal Collins school in Edmonton. The visits and cards from the staff and students in the past several months show just how much he was loved and respected.

James lived life to the fullest until Nov. 2016, when the cancer came back. He fought like a warrior until the end.

A celebration of life was held on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 3 p.m. at the Crestwood Community Hall, 14325 96th Ave., Edmonton.

The family is very grateful for the wonderful care and support provided by the staff at the Grey Nuns Palliative Care Unit 43.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Antero’s college fund at any TD Canada Trust branch under the name of Fenny Williams.