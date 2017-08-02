Willow Creek Gospel Jamboree celebrates 20th year at Granum

There was music for the ears, and for the soul, last weekend at Granum.

The 20th annual Willow Creek Gospel Jamboree continued its mandate of spreading God’s message through music and song.

“That’s what I love about this event,” long-time master of ceremonies Darrel Janz said. “It’s entertaining, but has ministered so deeply to me over the years.”

The gospel jamboree, staged under a large tent to provide shelter from the hot sun, featured home town favourites, the Gripping Family, with mother Marilyn and children James, Theresa and Vince.

Also in the line-up was the Daae Family from Saskatchewan with their mix of bluegrass, country and southern gospel.

Liberty Quartet brought its southern gospel sound to the stage, all the way from Idaho.

Dawn Loewen is no stranger to the gospel jamboree, having performed in other years with the Banksons. This year, Loewen travelled from Manitoba to perform with her children Tiffany, Kyle and Benjamin.

The Alberta-based Joyful Melody Trio brought their gospel music to the stage at Granum.

Rounding out the line-up was the Trudel family, which in 2016 was named the Saskatchewan Country Music Association Group of the Year.

Granum Christian Reform Church served a pancake breakfast on Sunday morning, and Pastor Rowan Fraser led an interdenominational service to wrap up the weekend.