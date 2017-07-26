Willow Creek Gospel jamboree celebrates two decades at Granum

A two decades old tradition continues this weekend at Granum.

Now in its 20th year, the Willow Creek Gospel Jamboree continues to expand its following, with more than 1,000 people turning out each year for three days of music and worship.

“Drawing close to Jesus” is the theme of the 2017 gospel jamboree.

The 2017 Willow Creek Gospel Jamboree is Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 28-30 at Granum’s Granview Park.

The jamboree gets under way at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28 with a chili supper in the concession.

Former TV news anchor Darrel Janz returns as master of ceremonies in 2017.

The opening concert is at 7 p.m. Friday, beginning with praise and worship led by the Gripping Family of Granum.

Praise and worship is followed by performances by the Daae Family, the Liberty Quartet, Dawn Loewen and Family and the Trudel Family.

A one-day vacation bible school gets under way at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29 in the Granum Homesteader for children aged six to 12 years, and runs until 4 p.m.

A morning concert begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and features the music of the Gripping Family, Joyful Melody Trio and the Liberty Quartet.

Lunch is available at the concession from 12 noon to 1 p.m. July 29.

The afternoon concert gets under way at 1 p.m. Saturday with praise and worship led by the Gripping Family followed by performances by Dawn Loewen and Family, the Trudel Family, Joyful Melody Trio, the Daae Family and the Liberty Quartet.

A beef-on-a-bun supper is from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Homesteader.

The evening concert on Saturday features the music of the Daae Family, Joyful Melody Trio, the Trudel Family, Dawn Loewen and Family and Liberty Quartet.

A free pancake breakfast served by Granum Christian Reform Church runs from 8-9 a.m. Sunday, July 30.

Breakfast is followed at 10 a.m. by an interdenominational church service led by Pastor Rowan Fraser.