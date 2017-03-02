Willow Creek Wilderness walk and run in Fort Macleod marks fifth year

Willow Creek Wilderness Walk and Run will mark its fifth anniversary on Saturday, May 27.

Fittingly, an event that focuses on movement will raise money in support of another group that keeps people moving — the Fort Macleod Handibus Society.

“I’m excited,” organizer Stasha Donahue said of reaching the five-year milestone. “I think it has a lot to do with our broad base of volunteers and the people who are involved in the event. We’re quite a diverse group.”

“It’s an awesome group of people who are keen and motivated to do this every year, all with different skill sets.”

The core group of organizers includes Brendan Grant, Lacey Poytress, Ali Meech, Joella Bevan, Chris Adamiuk, Denise Joel and Donahue.

The committee’s liaisons are Pat and Penni Wilson of Lethbridge, who are members of the running community in Lethbridge, Darryl Grant and Jodi Litle.

“People who have been sponsored in previous years are now volunteering,” Donahue said of the groups that received donations from the event.

That includes members of the M.A.E. Belles who received funding last year.

Donahue is pleased to see people from a variety of community groups getting involved.

“The intention wasn‘t just a run, it was about community building too,” Donahue said. “I just love that, that people come back to help. They see what it is and what we’re trying to do.”

That community is extending beyond the borders of Fort Macleod and district.

This year, people from the United Kingdom who are touring this part of the country are making a special trip to Fort Macleod for the walk and run.

“Don’t we want that, Fort Macleod to become a destination?” Donahue said.

While the Willow Creek Wilderness Walk and Run is marking its fifth year, Canada is celebrating the 150th anniversary of confederation.

The walk and run will pay tribute to that major milestone with the addition of a maple leaf to the event logo.

“Adding the maple leaf is simple, but effective,” Donahue said.

Anyone who registers for the walk and run by the earlybird deadline of April 2 gets a $10 discount on the fee and will be entered in a draw for a $100 gift certificate from Runner’s Soul in Lethbridge.

The $50 registration fee includes an event T-shirt and refreshments after the walk and run. For an extra $20 participants can order a hoodie with the event logo.

Registration for children aged 12 years and under is $20.

The Willow Creek Wilderness Walk and Run features five- and 10-kilometre and half marathon routes through River Valley Wilderness Park.

There are also five- and 10-kilometre routes for children.

About 275 people are expected to take part.

To volunteer with the Willow Creek Wilderness Walk and Run contact Joella Bevan at 403-393-7954.