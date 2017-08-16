Windy Rafters Barn Dance joins Open Farm Days

A Fort Macleod area business will participate in 2017 Alberta Open Farm Days.

A full day of activity is planned for Saturday, Aug. 19 at Windy Rafters Barn Dance on Range Road 250, 10 minutes east of Fort Macleod just off Highway 3.

“Alberta Open Farm Days is a celebration of the rural lifestyle and an education about where our food comes from,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said. “I encourage all Albertans and visitors to start planning for this outstanding staycation opportunity at a variety of host sites across the province.”

Farmers and ranchers will open their doors and welcome visitors at farms across the province.

They will offer educational tours, opportunities to buy locally grown and made products and activities like hayrides and petting zoos.

“Alberta has a well-earned reputation for high-quality agricultural products, thanks to the hard work and commitment to excellence of our forward-thinking producers and agri-businesses,” Agriculture Minister Oneil Carlier said. “Open Farm Days is a great opportunity for Albertans to learn more about how our food is produced and how our province’s agri-food industry is growing and evolving.”

Admission to farms is free, but there may be costs for some activities.

The following is the Windy Rafters schedule:

9 a.m. — Historic work horse barn and hay wagon tour.

10 a.m. — Orr’s homestead cabin replica and historic Orton school tour.

10 a.m. — Rope-making demonstration.

11 a.m. — Historic work horse barn and hay wagon tour.

12 noon — Orr’s homestead cabin replica and historic Orton school tour.

12:30 p.m. — Farm lunch concessions with beef on a bun, green salad and beverage.

1 p.m. — Historic work horse barn and hay wagon tour.

2 p.m. — Orr’s homestead cabin replica and historic Orton school tour.

2 p.m. — Horseshoes game instruction and game.

3 p.m. — Historic work horse barn and hay wagon tour.

4 p.m. — Orr’s homestead cabin replica and historic Orton school tour.

4 p.m. — Simulated cow milking experience.

5 p.m. — Historic work horse barn and hay wagon tour.

6 p.m. — Orr’s homestead cabin replica and historic Orton school tour.

6:30 p.m. — Farm lunch concessions with beef on a bun, green salad and beverage.

7 p.m. — Historic work horse barn and hay wagon tour.

8-9 p.m. — Western line dance instruction and dance.

There will be a concession and sale of old-fashioned candy, homemade bread, homemade butter, homemade ice cream, farm fresh eggs. homemade quilts, homemade jewelry, homemade crocheted products, cowboy hats, Sentsy products and more.

In addition to Windy Rafters Barn Dance, other southwestern Alberta participants in Open Farm Days include:

Nanton — Time Ridge conservation site and the Canadian Grain Elevator Discovery Centre.

Parkland — Trails End Beef.

Pincher Creek — Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village.

Nobleford — Lethbridge Corn Maze.

Lethbridge — Pure Savour Ltd. and Farming Smarter Research Farm.

Barnwell — C.P. Farms.