The W.A. Day school Wolfpack Sports Academy is gearing up for its second year.

The program started last year by physical education teacher Craig Patton provides Grade 1-6 students the chance to participate in after school sports.

“Our goal is to foster a love of school sport in as many of our students as possible throughout their time in our school,” Patton explained.

The Wolfpack Academy will offer programs in rugby, training games, cross country running, volleyball, basketball, badminton and track and field.

“We will be using the academy to help develop the skills of the 7 Habits, and to further promote the leadership skills taught through the Leader in Me program,” Patton said.

Programs for Grade 1-3 students run Tuesdays and Thursdays, and programs for Grade 4-6 students are Mondays and Wednesdays. Sessions run from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The sessions of rugby and training games run until Oct. 13.

Volleyball will be offered for all grades from Oct. 16 to Nov. 23, with a tournament on Nov. 24.

Basketball runs from Jan. 8 to March 1, with a tournament on March 2.

Badminton is planned from March 5 to April 19, followed by track and field from April 23 to June 6.

A track meet will be held June 7.

“We want to emphasize to parents that we want kids to participate and have fun but we also want them to come with a serious attitude about working and training hard,” Patton said. “The Wolfpack Sports Academy is not a kid-sitting service but an opportunity for kids to come to an environment where they will be expected to behave, work, learn and train hard and have fun while doing it.”

Anyone with a passion for any of the sports offered by the Wolfpack Academy is welcome to serve as a volunteer coach.

The Wolfpack Academy is working to drum up corporate support for this year’s programs.

Any businesses, organizations or individuals that want to contribute can contact Craig Patton at W.A. Day school at 403-553-3362.