World Day of Prayer service planned March 2 at Holy Cross Church in Fort Macleod

Before the World Wide Web there was the World Day of Prayer, an international event that has been connecting people in a meaningful way for almost a century.

Despite being planned years in advance, Word Day of Prayer services have a record for anticipating major events, such as the refuge crisis (France 2013), the Arab Spring (Egypt 2014) and the winding down of the U.S. embargo against Cuba (Cuba 2016).

The secret to this depth and insight is the women who plan and write each Word Day of Prayer service.

Too often, women have the most intimate experiences of armed conflict, violence, social injustice and human rights violations.

What might Canadians learn from women of the Philippines, a country on the front lines of climate change, foreign mining and resources interest, a regional insurgency and social upheaval due to migration, who wrote the World Day of Prayer 2017?

How will we answer the question, “Am I being unfair to you?”

On Friday, March 3 Christians in more than 170 countries and in 2,000 communities across Canada will gather to learn about, pray and celebrate in solidarity with the women of the Philippines through the World Day of Prayer.

Everyone is invited to join the World Day of Prayer.

A Fort Macleod World Day of Prayer service will be held Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Church, 2604 Third Ave.

For information phone Evelyn McTrowe at 403-553-4236.

World Day of Prayer has its roots in an ecumenical day of prayer organized by women in Canada and the U.S. in 1920.

This event became the international World Day of Prayer in 1922 and Christians around the world began celebrating this event on the first Friday of March.

In Canada, World Day of Prayer is co-ordinated by the Women’s Inter-Church Council of Canada.

For World Day of Prayer materials or to learn more about the council, visit www.wicc.org; phone 416-929-5184; e-mail wicc@wicc.org; fax 416-929-4064 or mail 47 Queen’s Park Crescent E., Toronto, Ont., M5S 2C3.